Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.0848 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $928,146.80 and approximately $361,637.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00066298 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

Meridian Network Token Trading

