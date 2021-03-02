Metadium Achieves Market Cap of $27.29 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Metadium has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $23.80 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.00829818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00030390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00046884 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00039844 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

