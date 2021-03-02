MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$636,439.56 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 246,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Christopher Mackay purchased 475,426 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20).

On Friday, February 12th, Christopher Mackay purchased 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.43%.

About MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

