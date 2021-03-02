Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.69. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 108,734 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 12.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

