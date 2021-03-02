Mithaq Capital Spc Purchases 43,620 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 43,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $494,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55.

Shares of SAII stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

