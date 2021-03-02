Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,280 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,280 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,679.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

