Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.