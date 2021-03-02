Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

