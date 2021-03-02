Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COG stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COG. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

