Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $568,370.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,425.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.