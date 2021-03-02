MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

