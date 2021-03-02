Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.56.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $157.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,748,806.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,995,015 shares of company stock valued at $617,163,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.