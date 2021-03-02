Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $146.44 and last traded at $146.81. Approximately 8,575,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,130,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.40.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,995,015 shares of company stock worth $617,163,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

