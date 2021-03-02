ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $126.64 on Friday. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.30.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,813,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

