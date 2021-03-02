MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 252.6% in February

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the January 28th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.93. MOGU has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MOGU during the third quarter valued at about $670,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MOGU during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MOGU during the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in MOGU during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MOGU by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

