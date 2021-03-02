Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce sales of $38.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.84 million to $40.60 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $182.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.05 million to $184.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.34 million, with estimates ranging from $340.37 million to $356.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Several research analysts have commented on MWK shares. Sidoti downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

MWK stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

