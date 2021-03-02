Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $70.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

