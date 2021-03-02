Morgan Stanley Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $38.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

