Morgan Stanley Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

FITB stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

