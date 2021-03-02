Morgan Stanley Increases Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $175.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.09.

GH opened at $152.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

