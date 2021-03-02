Morgan Stanley Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. UBS Group raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Snap stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

