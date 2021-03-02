Morgan Stanley Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

