Morgan Stanley Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $420.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $409.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.93 and its 200-day moving average is $411.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.21, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $45,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

