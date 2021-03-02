Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 515.6% in February

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 515.6% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

MNARF remained flat at $$11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $13.96.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

