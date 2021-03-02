Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 3.9% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.80. 70,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 117,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$168.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.29.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

