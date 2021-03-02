MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post sales of $37.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $38.23 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $129.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $130.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $179.45 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,243. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

