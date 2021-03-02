MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $420.03 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

