M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.54.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $154.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

