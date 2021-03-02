Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 30,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,248. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MURGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.