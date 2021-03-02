National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Sunday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.

ALA opened at C$19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.14. AltaGas has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$21.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

