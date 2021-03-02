National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of OR stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

