National Bank Financial Increases Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.85.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.45. The company had a trading volume of 898,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,325. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$720.31 million and a PE ratio of 17.80.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

