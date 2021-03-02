National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$85.50.

NA stock opened at C$80.36 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The firm has a market cap of C$27.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.70.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Insiders have sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 in the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

