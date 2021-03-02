Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,037. Natura &Co has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 15.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 396,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 272.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

