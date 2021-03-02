NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Gap Up to $263.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.44), but opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.57). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.49), with a volume of 48,769 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £744.92 million and a P/E ratio of 58.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

NCC Group Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

