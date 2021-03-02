NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.14 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00008436 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $60.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00512246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00473970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,902,307 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

