Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,456. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Nephros alerts:

NEPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.