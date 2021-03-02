NetScout Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,276 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,889% compared to the typical volume of 38 call options.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 257,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 334,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.