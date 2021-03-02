Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Down 7.3%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.69 and last traded at $101.42. Approximately 1,532,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 913,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

