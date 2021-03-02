Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head to Head Comparison

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14% ICU Medical 6.43% 9.73% 7.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 4.55 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -9.51 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.39 $101.04 million $7.36 27.82

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neuronetics and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $240.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Neuronetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms, as well as related professional services. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

