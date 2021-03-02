New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $10.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

