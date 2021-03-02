New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,367,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,125,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

NYSE:MAN opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

