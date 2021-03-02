New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of AECOM worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in AECOM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in AECOM by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 218,748 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in AECOM by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 121,298 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $60.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

