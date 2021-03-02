New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 32,764 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $685.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

Several research firms have commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

