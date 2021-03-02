New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of CIT Group worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,992,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 736,572 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,498,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,517,000 after acquiring an additional 590,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,250,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

