New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,411 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,104,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $818,790. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

