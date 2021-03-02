NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 28th total of 148,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NewHold Investment stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. NewHold Investment has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewHold Investment

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

