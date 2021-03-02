Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.63 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. Newmont has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.