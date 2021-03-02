Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $2.20 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $9.82 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00004489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.12 or 0.00795928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

