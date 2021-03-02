NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFYEF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NFYEF stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

